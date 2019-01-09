Gully Boy Trailer: Twitterverse is going gaga over Ranveer Singh’s rap skills

The much-awaited trailer of Gully Boy is here to break the internet! Thanks to the powerhouses of talent that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are, the trailer has managed to garner some tremendous response by the viewers. The trailer of Gully Boy is high on emotions, struggle, love, rebels and some solid street style RAP. ‘Apna Time Ayega’ says the tagline and boom! The time has come, guys.
Talking about the irrepressible Ranveer Singh, the lad has managed to surpass his own self with every film he does. Right from a jolly Bittoo Sharma in his debut Band Baaja Baaraat to a stubborn and ambitious underdog in Gully Boy, his fan base is only expanding. Today, with the bomb trailer of Gully Boy hitting the internet, netizens seem to be impressed and obsessed with this insanely talented man known as Ranveer Singh and for all the right reasons. From calling Ranveer versatile to labelling him the future superstar of Bollywood, the twitter is flooded with compliments. You think the same, don't you?
The premise of Gully Boy revolves around the lives of street-rappers in Mumbai. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 14. 2019.