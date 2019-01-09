Gully Boy Trailer: Twitterverse is going gaga over Ranveer Singh’s rap skills

The much-awaited trailer of Gully Boy is here to break the internet! Thanks to the powerhouses of talent that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are, the trailer has managed to garner some tremendous response by the viewers. The trailer of Gully Boy is high on emotions, struggle, love, rebels and some solid street style RAP. ‘Apna Time Ayega’ says the tagline and boom! The time has come, guys.

Talking about the irrepressible Ranveer Singh, the lad has managed to surpass his own self with every film he does. Right from a jolly Bittoo Sharma in his debut Band Baaja Baaraat to a stubborn and ambitious underdog in Gully Boy, his fan base is only expanding. Today, with the bomb trailer of Gully Boy hitting the internet, netizens seem to be impressed and obsessed with this insanely talented man known as Ranveer Singh and for all the right reasons. From calling Ranveer versatile to labelling him the future superstar of Bollywood, the twitter is flooded with compliments. You think the same, don't you?

#GullyBoyTrailer - BOLO AZAADI!!! Insanely good trailer. Ranveer is outstanding and so is Alia. It’s going to be an interesting coming of age movie. They’ve wonderfully captured the gully vibes & the tag line “apna time aayega” is apt. This is Zoya’s, Alia’s and Ranveer’s time. pic.twitter.com/UyMbznjzdK — munda badnaam (@Munda_Kamaal) January 9, 2019

This is INSANE. In fact, this is gonna change the game in Bollywood! I’ve seen a lot of trailers/movies but NOTHING got me excited like #GullyBoy! Everything I’m looking for in a movie, I found it in this trailer. The cinematography is just PERFECT! #GullyBoyTrailer — Sh 🦋 (@Sh_RD1) January 9, 2019

Amazing Amazing #GullyBoy Trailer is really phenomenal. @RanveerOfficial is rocking. Totally killing it. Wow. @aliaa08 is as usual brilliant. But Ranveer is getting better and better with time. Zoya Akhtar we trust you. @excelmovies — Amitabh Kalita (@KalitaAmitabh) January 9, 2019

Wow. What a trailer! #GullyBoy #GullyBoyTrailer . @RanveerOfficial is currently the best actor in Bollywood hands down. No competition. — Prantik (@JoeHarts_hat) January 9, 2019

I don't understand how the hell does @RanveerOfficial portrays so many different characters in his movies so accurately in such a short time. Genius. Just genius. The trailer is the accurate representation of the life of every artist in this country. #GullyBoyTrailer #gullyboy — Rhythm जैन (@crybabyrex) January 9, 2019

The premise of Gully Boy revolves around the lives of street-rappers in Mumbai. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 14. 2019.