Gully Boy's first poster is here and it is all things Ranveer Singh!

The audience is still in awe of the roaring Ranveer Singh who put in mammoth energy in his latest outing, Simmba. The result was worth cherishing! With the right quotient of action, emotion and comedy, Simmba was the perfect year ender we all were looking forward to. Quite sure it was extra special for Ranveer himself. It was his first release post marriage, after all! Moving on, his rapper avatar is almost here. Just wait for a few more days. Okay, two months actually!

Ranveer just took to Twitter and revealed the first poster of his next, Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhter, the film is set to roll out in theatres on the 14th of February. We can't see much in the photo, apart from a man in a hoodie whose back faces us as he looks on, facing the sun. Raise your hands if you want to see more of Ranveer! The film takes inspiration from rapper Divine, who was born Vivian Fernandes and rapper Nazey aka Naved Shaikh.

Also starring in the film is Alia Bhatt. Knowing how Zoya Akhter gets the young generation's vibes just right, we can foresee an exciting ride with Gully Boy!