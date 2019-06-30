Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 11.00 am June 30 2019, 11.00 am

Bollywood celebrities are always in the limelight. From speaking about their professional life to spilling it all about private life, actors enjoy all the attention. No wonder more and more actors are taking to getting booked. The latest one to tell it all in a book is Gulshan Grover. Known as the Bad Man of Bollywood, the actor has penned about his personal life and his journey in Bollywood in a book titled Bad Man. Published by Penguin, the biography is authored by senior journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya.

The actor is getting a lot of congratulatory messages on the move. The one special person who has given a thumbs up to Gulshan is Rishi Kapoor. The actor is recuperating in New York, but has all his eyes on each and every move in Bollywood it seems. As soon as the news reached him, he wished Gulshan through a tweet. Gulshan has completed 30 years in Bollywood and has been seen in antagonistic roles in movies. In the tweet Rishi called him a "sincere and hardworking" actor. Together the duo has worked in film's like Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha, Banjaran, Vijay and many more.

Best wishes to Gulshan Grover on the release of his book. A very sincere and hard working actor I have been very fond of. Congratulations Penguin publications! https://t.co/CxtRUzVfUF — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2019

Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor too has revealed it all about his life in his autobiography. The book called Khullam Khulla was released in 2017.

Gulshan whose book releases on July 10 has been quoted saying, “I have been a part of many stories across regions and languages but this is a completely new experience for me. Having my story told in a book is exciting and yet unnerving.”