Gulshan Kumar biopic: Kamal Anand in trouble for announcing a documentary on music legend

T-Series’ head honcho, Bhushan Kumar had recently announced a biopic on his father, Gulshan Kumar which will be titled as Mogul. However, of late, Kamal Anand too announced a documentary on T-series’ tycoon Gulshan Kumar’s life and is now likely to face a legal course from T-Series.

According to T-Series, Anand has not taken permission from them to make a film on Gulshan Kumar. The matter won’t be taken lightly and a legal notice will be sent to Anand Kumar at any point. “The said person has no right for making a documentary on Shri Gulshan Kumar,” said the music label’s spokesperson.

The accused Anand Kumar, claims to be associated with Gulshan Kumar for a long time and has witnessed his sky-high success.

Talking about the film ‘Mogul’, so far there is no confirmation on who will essay the role of Gulshan Kumar. Actor Akshay Kumar’s name was being rumoured but he exited the project. Later, Aamir Khan was supposed to play the lead but he also opted out, post the #MeToo allegations on the director Subhash Kapoor. Reportedly, after Subhash Kapoor stepping down from his position, Aamir Khan came on-board again.