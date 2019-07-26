Antara Kashyap July 26 2019, 7.18 pm July 26 2019, 7.18 pm

After his very popular Khadke Glassy remake, Yo-Yo Honey Singh is back with the very first 'Bhangra Hip-hop' song Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. The song is a remake of the iconic song by Malkit Singh who also features in this song. Since the song released two days ago, it has trended at number 1 on YouTube. The song has also collected 15 million views in no time whatsoever. This shows that the rapper is back with a bang after a period of absence when Badshah took over his popularity.

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha is a classic Yo-Yo remix where modern elements like speakers and neon clothes juxtapose with Bhangra singers in traditional clothes. The song takes us back to the 90s but depends heavily on the hip-hop elements, making it sound like a different song altogether. Both honey Singh and Malkit Singh's verses go well together and don't look forced. The sets, costumes, and dancers make the song an expensive affair. Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha is definitely succeeding in making people groove to it from all around the world.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh's contribution to Bollywood's music cannot be ignored. The singer gained huge popularity with his independent songs like Angrezi Beat, Brown Rang, Blue Eyes and slowly started making his presence felt in Bollywood with songs like Lungi Dance, Party All Night, Sunny Sunny and many more. There was however a lull in his career, with singers Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa and many more becoming more popular. But the year 2019 seems to be lucky for the singer as he has been able to reinvent himself and find a place in Bollywood again with songs like Makhna with Neha Kakkar and Khadke Glassy from the film Jabariya Jodi. The singer has now taken up more of a hippie personality in terms of his new look an clothes, which seems to get the audience excited again. Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha is proof that the singer is back and his here to stay.