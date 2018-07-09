Guru Dutt: An unbridled fire many wish to play, from Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal

Guru Dutt. The name carries a poetic sorrow, like the man and his life. He was an artist incomparable, who left the world way too soon. But what he left behind is a legacy that would be hard to fill. From a Pyaasa to a Chaudhavi Ka Chand, or even Saheb, Biwi Aur Ghulam, Dutt breathed life, on the screen and even when he held the reigns. At a time when it’s raining biopics, we wonder why it is taking the fraternity so much time to bring the life of Guru Dutt on the big screen. And while talking about his biopic, on Guru Dutt's 93rd birth anniversary, let's delve into the desires of the stars who wished to live his life on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan

Some time last year, an editor of a leading magazine in a conversation with SRK mentioned that he wished the star would play the life of Guru Dutt on screen, replete with all the anger, romance and devastation. And Shah Rukh replied that he would love to do it. He even said the same in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Vicky Kaushal

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, there is another extremely successful and succulent actor from the current breed of stars, who also wishes to sink his teeth into the role of Dutt sahab's life. He is Vicky Kaushal. The young star opened up on the same in one of his interviews for Sanju. "I think I would love to get into the shoes of somebody who has already existed; somebody whose life has inspired people. It would be lovely to know somebody in such detail. I have been inspired by a lot of people, so I don’t know who I would like to play in particular. But if I have to mention, I feel inspired and inquisitive about Guru Dutt’s life. I always felt like he loves to romance with sadness, so I feel intrigued whenever I watch his films. So maybe that, but someday I would love to do a biopic on someone," said the Sanju star.

Aamir Khan

Remember when Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif had come together for a photoshoot, and given us some iconic pictures, as the two emulated Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman? Every frame was breathtaking, and the cinema lovers couldn't help but gasp at the mere prospect of a story as meaty as Guru Dutt's life. However, that didn't happen.

So many stars, one facet, a complex one. We wonder who would be considered suitable enough to bring forth the painful poetry that Guru Dutt's life was, on the big screen. All we know that his life is one that we would like to see unfold on the canvas.