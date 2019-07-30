Antara Kashyap July 30 2019, 10.25 am July 30 2019, 10.25 am

Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa was reportedly assaulted by an unknown miscreant in Vancouver Canada, after his concert in the city on Sunday night. It has been reported by a news website that the singer tried to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, where he had performed his concert when the said miscreant hit him on his head from the back. The ambulance was immediately called and the singer was rushed to a hospital. He is out of danger, but the identity of the assaulter is still unknown.

As per the report, eyewitnesses and attendees of the concert have alleged that the assaulter was also behaving in a rowdy manner during the concert. The singer is currently going on a USA and Canada tour. He had performed in Dallas before Vancouver and the Canadian city was his last destination of the tour. Randhawa was also supposed to perform in Pakistan after his 'Guru Randhawa Sensational Tour.' The singer who rose to fame with his songs like Patola and Suit Suit has also found success in Bollywood. He last composed music for his Punjabi contemporary artist Diljit Dosanjh's film Arjun Patiala.

Randhawa who started with a fan base around Delhi and other North Indian regions has slowly broadened his fan base to abroad as well. His USA-Canada tour was a massive success before the incident. The Patola singer also found international success when he got the super-popular singer and rapper Pitbull to collaborate with him on the song Slowly Slowly. The song which released in April was released by T-Series. It also found success because it was sung in three languages- English, Spanish and Punjabi.

Workwise, the singer will be composing and lending his voice for films like Dream Girl and Housefull 4 and collaborating with composers like Arjun, Tanishk Bagchi, and Sachin Jigar.