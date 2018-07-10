Gym class today! Even K3G's Poo fails in front of Kareena Kapoor Khan's rigorous workout

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and we are in awe of her. Pardon us for going all Mrs. Bennet on her, but Poo deserves every compliment from the 'good books, good books, aaaaand good books'. However, Kareena has beaten even her legendary character, who could skip the best of things, for "Gym class today." We are talking about Bebo's latest picture straight from her gym, in which her workout is simply blowing our minds away!

Such hard work, only Kareena can pull this off without much of a chagrin.

Kareena gained healthy weight during her pregnancy, nd nailed the maternity look even then. Soon after little Taimur came into existence, Bebo took her time and then hit the gym and how! Soon, with her rigorous routine and continuous hard work, Kareena was back in shape. We could see the same in her latest on-screen venture Veere Di Wedding.

Since then, red carpets or occasions, Kareena has been nailing every outfit. She is one of the yummiest mommies of the tinsel town and all the credit goes to her immense dedication towards her gym routine.

You go, Kareena. Only you could have beaten the legacy of Poo.