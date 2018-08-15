Hallaa from Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan's love song breaks apart yet renders whole

The trailer of Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu won hearts for the many elements of love it promised. Not only that, the soothing presence of Bachchan junior after a span of two years brought ecstasy to the fans who waited for him long enough. And now, we have woken up to the love anthem of Abhishek's character. Titled Hallaa, it really emotes well the feeling of chaos that love brings along, a sweet one though.

With Punjabi lyrics being dominant, it brings the feeling of falling in love perfectly. Love is like an apocalypse, breaking apart your world yet making it whole, all in a span of a few moments. One glance, one touch and suddenly all the poetry in the world starts making sense. Amit Trivedi's music gets to you, clinching your heart in its beat. The lyrics by Shellee and Sikander Khalon have been penned beautifully. The voice of Jyoti Nooran and Romi suits the mood just fine. This is a love song that defines 'love at first sight' to the tee.

It will surely be a treat to watch the feels unfold in the video featuring Abhishek, when it gets released. He already won our hearts with his endearingly clueless yet 'good boy' act in the trailer. Now, will the good boy get the girl or not, will have to be seen when Manmarziyaan will hit the screens on September 14.

Till then, just plug in your headphones and go Kalla as your heart does a Halla, with this explosive love anthem. Bachchan, you have re-arrived.

And if you still haven't watched it, here's the trailer of Manmarziyaan, with shades of love that are sometimes plain incoherent.