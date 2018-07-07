Happy 3! Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor with the funniest picture ever

Shahid Kapoor broke millions of hearts when he dropped his bachelor status and tied the knot, in 2015. Everyone was curious to know about the girl who had finally clinched his heart, via an arranged marriage. And Mira Rajput was worth the wait, both for Shahid and for the media. She was sassy, funny, and the lovely woman who sealed the deal for the man. Today, they enter the fourth year of their matrimony as they celebrate their third anniversary.

And did Mira wish Shahid in a clichéd way? Nope. She made sure to share the goofiest and funniest picture of him which made us laugh out loud. After all, love is loving your man even when he is at his silliest best, and that holds true for a top movie star too.

Haha! Happy anniversary Mira and Shahid. You both give us goals.

The couple has a beautiful baby girl Misha, and baby number two is on its way. They announced the same with a cute picture of Misha posing with chalked balloons and the message 'Big Sister'.

Apart from personal space, Shahid is a happy man in his professional space as well. After the debacle that Rangoon had been, he tasted blockbuster success with this year's Padmaavat. He will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.