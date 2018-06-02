Happy 31st Sonakshi Sinha: 5 style lessons straight from the diva's glamorous closet

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan in Dabangg and since then, there has been no stopping for her. She is not just one of the promising divas we know, but a style icon too.

Miss Sinha is an inspiration for all the curvaceous girls out there and also doles out lessons that teach how to be in sync with the latest trends and cuts. Her out-of-the-box style is a replica of her fashion taste and so let us go through 5 of her best looks she has carried till now; courtesy Instagram. Scroll below:

Desi tadka! First of all, we loved the reddish-peach colour of her desi ensemble. And as it is a wedding season, why not take cues from her closet and actually look just like Sonakshi at your friend's wedding? Remember, don't overdo it, sometimes subtle is the key.

Fringes + Bling = Bang on! Bling and fringes are one thing which can never go wrong and here is Sonakshi Sinha showing us how to ace it. Wearing an ice pink beaded tassel dress from Zara Umrigar and danglers from Gehna Jewellers, she looked just fab. Stepping into a pair of Charles & Keith stilettos, Sonakshi teaches us how to look like a billion bucks.

Black + Leather = SEXY! Going on a date or partying on a Saturday night? Then this all-black look of Sonakshi Sinha you see above is a must-have. Featuring a full-sleeved black top and a slick fitted leather skirt replete with a slit, the actress teamed her look with a pair of tie-up stilettos. Going the minimalist way, she further smartly sported a statement ring and a choker that seems to be her fashion staple and kept hair open with loose waves along with heavily lined eyes and nude pink lips. Bravo!

The boho denim way! Want to blend in boho and denim vibe together? Then Sonakshi's this look is to be bookmarked now. We love how the dress-code looks light-toned and edgy at the same time. So, why waiting, go shopping now!

The polka way! Whilst promoting Noor, Sonakshi channeled the much-loved polka and pink trend in one awesome dress from Kaprapan and teamed it well with Nike trainers, nerdy-chic glasses, a pony and pink lips. Tip: Wear such breezy clothes during summers at your work.

So, that was it, hope you liked it guys and yes Happy birthday, Sona!