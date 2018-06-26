Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 5 qualities of the star that make him a fan favourite

Arjun Kapoor, one of his generation's most admirable actors, turns 33 today (June 26). The one and only son of producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun made his debut in Bollywood opposite Parineeti Chopra in 2012's Ishaqzaade. The twisted and rustic Romeo and Juliet tale was a hit at the box office. Later, his Aurangzeb may not have worked commercially but it was surely an underrated effort that deserves more attention.

You may or may not be a fan of this guy, but you can't deny that the lad has proved his mettle in the fraternity, which makes him an instant hit. As the actor turns a year older and wiser today, let us go through 5 of his supreme qualities which makes him everyone’s favourite. Here we go:

A family man

The first trait we want to highlight is how the star is a family guy. We all know how close he was to his late mother and his younger sister Anshula Kapoor. But earlier this year, Arjun flashed another side of his. Despite having frictions with his father's second wife Sridevi and her daughters, Arjun Kapoor stood by his step-sisters emotionally and mentally, when the actress passed away in February this year. From there on, he has been this rock-solid elder brother who is by their side always. The fact that he gave it back to the trolls and websites who had nasty things to say about Janhvi's dressing sense shows that he won't let anything affect her.

A supreme team player

Not many Bollywood actors which are okay with multi-starrers, maybe because there is a fear that they might get sidelined by their co-stars. However, right from his second movie, Aurangzeb (that has Rishi Kapoor, Prithviraj and Jackie Shroff) to his last release Mubarakan (Anil Kapoor), Arjun Kapoor has not shown any kind of aversion for two-hero or ensemble movies.

Infused with a lot of sense of humour

Not every actor who takes up comedy roles needs to have a charming sense of humour offscreen too. But if you have Arjun Kapoor in his various interviews, as well as during the infamous AIB Roast, we can easily see that Arjun has that impeccable and natural sense of humour.

Comfy with comic roles

Comic timing is surely God gifted and not all possess it. They say that any actor who is comfortable with doing comedy is often considered a good actor. So what does that say about Arjun who was so amazing in Mubarakan, Gunday and Ki & Ka? His comic timing is enough for us to forgive him for travesties like Half Girlfriend.

Stylish in his own way

They say the style is very personal and the saying blends in quite well with Arjun Kapoor. Maybe the suit is the attire he loves the most, but he at least tries wearing what he is super comfy in. That's what fashion is all about, comfort first.

Have a fantastic day! Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor!