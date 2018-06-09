Happy 33rd Sonam Kapoor: You are surely born to rule the fashion charts

If there is one Bollywood babe who is known in the industry for her style outings, hands down, it is Sonam Kapoor. From her Cannes appearances to her most recent one during the wedding, the actress has been on a style roll. Yes, at times this Kapoor girl goes out of the box way to flaunt fashion, but that risk is applaudable.
And so today on the actress’ 33rd birthday we bring you few filtered outfits from the diva’s Instagram account which is all about she being a style goddess. So scroll down below for you are in for a fashion fiesta.
In this latest one, we see Sonam in a one-shoulder floor-length gown looking like a sexy queen.
Natasha and Adar thank you so much for such a beautiful evening! ✨ So happy to celebrate with you. ❤❤@natasha.poonawalla @adarpoonawalla 👗: @sophieetvoila 💎: @gehnajewellers1 👠: @jimmychoo Style: @rheakapoor and @chandiniw Assisted by: @shivani.sarin Hair: @bbhiral Make up: @tanviborkar 📸: @thehouseofpixels
Be it gowns or showing the millennial newer ways to drape another version of a saree, the lady is unbeatable.
Super excited to give you a glimpse into the life and times of one of Bollywood’s most beloved heroes. I look forward to sharing the story of #Sanju with you! Trailer out now! 🙌 For the #Sanju Trailer launch 👗 by @gauravguptaofficial 💎 by @amrapalijewels Styled by: @rheakapoor Assisted by: @manishamelwani and @shivani.sarin Hair : @alpakhimani Make up : @tanviborkar 📸: @thehouseofpixels
Say no to mediocre looking pantsuit, as basic and seen-fashion is not what Sonam does!
Looking out for a wedding dress/lehenga? Here's an example for the brides-to-be!
Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. @karanboolani for being my brother and best friend! Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!
Who said Sonam just wears western wear? As she equal parts flashes desi ensembles and here's a proof...
A saree always makes me feel dressed up, yet at the same time, incredibly comfortable and true to myself. I've fallen in love with this range of classic Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees from Neerus India! 😍 In @neerusindia Kanjeevaram Silk Saree weaved with a Blue Dyed Body Chequered in Pure Gold and Silver Zari complimented with a Big Intricate Kalamkari style Border. #kanjeevaram #silksaree #handloom #madeinindia #craftsmanship #saree #indianethnic #weaves #neerusindia #neerus 💄: @mallika_bhat 💁🏻: @alpakhimani 📸: @ridburman
Last but not the least, Sonam is surely a fashion angle!!!
The year that approaches also promises to be good for Sonam. She will be seen in Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, which releases on June 29. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday.
“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” ― Andy Warhol @IWCWatchesArabia @iwcwatches_india In - @ashistudio Styled by @RheaKapoor Styling Assistants: @chandiniw , @manishamelwani & @spacemuffin27 Hair & Make-up: @namratasoni Hair & Make-up Assistant: @deepti1681 📸: @thehouseofpixels