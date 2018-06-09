home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Happy 33rd Sonam Kapoor: You are surely born to rule the fashion charts

First published: June 09, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Updated: June 09, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

If there is one Bollywood babe who is known in the industry for her style outings, hands down, it is Sonam Kapoor. From her Cannes appearances to her most recent one during the wedding, the actress has been on a style roll. Yes, at times this Kapoor girl goes out of the box way to flaunt fashion, but that risk is applaudable.

And so today on the actress’ 33rd birthday we bring you few filtered outfits from the diva’s Instagram account which is all about she being a style goddess. So scroll down below for you are in for a fashion fiesta.

In this latest one, we see Sonam in a one-shoulder floor-length gown looking like a sexy queen. 

Be it gowns or showing the millennial newer ways to drape another version of a saree, the lady is unbeatable. 

Say no to mediocre looking  pantsuit, as basic and seen-fashion is not what Sonam does! 

Looking out for a wedding dress/lehenga? Here's an example for the brides-to-be!

Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. @karanboolani for being my brother and best friend! Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Who said Sonam just wears western wear? As she equal parts flashes desi ensembles and here's a proof...

\

Last but not the least, Sonam is surely a fashion angle!!!

The year that approaches also promises to be good for Sonam. She will be seen in Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, which releases on June 29. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday.

