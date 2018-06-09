Happy 33rd Sonam Kapoor: You are surely born to rule the fashion charts

If there is one Bollywood babe who is known in the industry for her style outings, hands down, it is Sonam Kapoor. From her Cannes appearances to her most recent one during the wedding, the actress has been on a style roll. Yes, at times this Kapoor girl goes out of the box way to flaunt fashion, but that risk is applaudable.

And so today on the actress’ 33rd birthday we bring you few filtered outfits from the diva’s Instagram account which is all about she being a style goddess. So scroll down below for you are in for a fashion fiesta.

In this latest one, we see Sonam in a one-shoulder floor-length gown looking like a sexy queen.

Be it gowns or showing the millennial newer ways to drape another version of a saree, the lady is unbeatable.

Say no to mediocre looking pantsuit, as basic and seen-fashion is not what Sonam does!

Looking out for a wedding dress/lehenga? Here's an example for the brides-to-be!

Who said Sonam just wears western wear? As she equal parts flashes desi ensembles and here's a proof...

Last but not the least, Sonam is surely a fashion angle!!!

The year that approaches also promises to be good for Sonam. She will be seen in Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, which releases on June 29. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday.