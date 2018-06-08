Happy 43rd Shilpa Shetty! Here are a few SAREE gems the babe threw and made us go OMG

Shilpa Shetty is not just about Sunday binges. From her glammed up eyeliner look to experimenting with quirky hairstyles, she can be tagged as a style gem with a hot bod. We seriously cannot imagine any other heroine rock those wavy and sexy locks in Baazigar and transform into a red carpet diva only in a few years.

Beyond her charismatic charm, Shilpa always steps out in style and has been shelling out fashion goals ever since. Over the last few years, the yummy mummy has been making the fashion industry shake with her choices of the ensemble, and her saree choices have surely wrapped our senses in a fashion frenzy.

So here we are, bringing top five saree looks of the babe, courtesy her Instagram.

First things first, she wears the nine-yard in her own style forward way and the result has always been appealling.

Up next, we have Shilpa showing us how a floral-themed ruffled saree and a sleeveless blouse is what can make you look like a HOT property.

Aside please boring saree wearers, as Shilpa's this POLKA DOT themed saree with a baggy net top is just what a modern lady would crave to flash.

Legs are the most alluring property a women has and if you thought in a saree you cannot flaunt them, just have a look at Shilpa's THIS stint. Stunning and how!

And then it is all about slaying in BLACK!

Can we all pause and take a moment to appreciate the way Shilpa drapes her sarees? Whether it's a drape over a pair of pants with the addition of a quirky mid-waist belt, or sashaying in classic chiffon, Shilpa does sarees like no one else.