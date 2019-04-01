Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan lead the gang of Bollywood pranksters

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 12.25 am April 01 2019, 12.25 am

It’s April Fool’s Day and what better way to celebrate it than to prank friends. There are tons of pranks that go around every year and each one is better than the other. While the world marks this day with mischief, our Bollywood stars can’t be too far behind, right? The industry is full of pranksters. From stars pranking their co-stars on the sets of films to filmmakers and stars pranking fans, we’ve seen it all. So this April Fool’s Day, we go back to a bunch of our favourite pranks that stars inflicted on others. Get ready for a fun ride.

Ajay Devgn

His no-nonsense face is the biggest sham because Ajay Devgn is a notorious prankster. He doesn’t spare anyone, least of all his fans. In September 2018, Ajay took to Twitter to share a fake mobile number and indicated that it was his wife Kajol’s number. While we’re sure that number was stormed with messages, Ajay called the bluff after a few days saying he wanted to pull a fast one on fans. One time, he offered his co-stars gajar ka halwa made with red chili paste! Ouch.

https://twitter.com/KajolAtUN/status/1044433802666356736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1044433802666356736&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indiatoday.in%2Fmovies%2Fcelebrities%2Fstory%2Fajay-devgn-on-sharing-kajol-s-number-on-twitter-it-was-a-prank-1348417-2018-09-25

Akshay Kumar

This man is the Khiladi of pranks. His most recent one is the prank he played on his Gold co-star Mouni Roy. Akshay Kumar called her saying he was a BBC reporter and Mouni, unbeknownst of this mischief, innocently answered all the questions posed to her. It was only when Akshay walked closer to her with the phone did she realise that she’s being pranked. LOL.

Aamir Khan

Did you know there is an infamous naughty streak about Mr Perfectionist? Many of his co-stars are testament to his ways and one of his go-to pranks is to throw a cup at his co-stars and pretend like there’s hot tea or water in it. He’s done it to Raveena Tandon and his Dangal co-actor, Fatima Sana Shaikh. His wife Kiran Rao has even gone as far as to call him an ‘incorrigible prankster’.

Vidya Balan

There is something about Vidya Balan that will tell you she’s just waiting to pull her next prank. She’s such a prankster that when she broke down on the sets of Kahaani 2 in 2017, no one believed her thinking it was just one of her usual pranks. Speaking of Kahaani, during the first edition on the film, Vidya hid Sujoy Ghosh’s phone so many times and it was only when the director was about to get himself a new one that she would return it. So brutal!

Abhishek Bachchan

It’s no secret that Jr Bachchan is a naughty character. There have been multiple LOL moments with the man but our favourite one has to be of the time he stole Farah Khan’s phone and sent out mischievous tweets from her account. I mean, we can’t blame him. He’s a prankster with an unlocked phone.

This April Fool’s Day, let’s remind you that these stars don’t need an April Fool’s Day to pull off a prank and neither should you. But if there’s a day dedicated to it, then why not.