image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You have got to be a fool to believe these bizarre statements given by some celebs!

Bollywood

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe these bizarre celebrity statements!

Throwbacks to the time when our stars made no sense.

back
Alia BhattApril Fools dayBJP MLABollywoodBukkal NawabDiwaleDonald TrumpEntertainmenyHappy April Fool's DayHeath LedgerinceptionKaalpoliticsVarun Dhawan
nextSalman Khan’s attempt to pull the floss dance is hilariously cute, video inside

within