Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe these bizarre celebrity statements!

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 7.43 pm March 31 2019, 7.43 pm

A public figure, also known as a celebrity, is as influencing as a book. Why do we say so? Well, are now a part of the generation that largely obsesses about entertainment and celebrity culture. From fashion trends and logical thinking to political views, a celebrity can interest as well as affect their fans’ beliefs and behaviour. Having said that, there have been times when stars from across various fields have failed to live up to our expectations, all thanks to their naïve and illogical statements.

And no day is better than April Fool’s to reminisce those remarks that made us LOL and question everyone who believed it! From Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Vivek Oberoi to political figures like Donald Trump and BJP MLA Bukkal Nawab, there are times when they said something and we thought it was better they keep their mouths shut instead. Some of the statements you're about to read were so dumb that it could give legends like Rakhi Sawant and Kamaal R Khan a run for their money.

#1 Varun Dhawan and his Inception theory

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has time and again won our hearts with his amazing on-screen performances. However, off-screen, there was a time when he left his brains at home. We are talking about the Dilwale days when Varun compared this Rohit Shetty mess to Christopher Nolan’s Inception. LOL! As unbelievable as it sounds, he really did. The actor went on to say, “You’ve seen Inception? You understood it? You liked it? Then you will like Dilwale also! There is a lot to our film. There is a plot, story and is logical and is a full on 2015 film which has a lot of twists and turns.” The lad was brutally trolled for his ambiguous statement. We expected better from you, Varun!

#2 When Vivek Oberoi gave Heath Ledger a complex

Before you start thinking otherwise, Vivek Oberoi, who is currently into the character of PM Modi, had once compared himself to the iconic Heath Ledger. Actually, not directly but nonetheless. The actor had once confessed that some of his ‘impressed’ fans compared his Kaal performance to that to Heath Ledger. Vivek didn’t spare Gabbar Singh either. LOL! His statement read, "I feel so happy and ecstatic the way the audience has accepted the character of Kaal. Some have complimented my role of Kaal to the legendary Gabbar Singh of Sholay or that of Mogambo (Mr India) while others have compared my performance to international levels, like that of Heath Ledger's portrayal of Joker in Batman.”

#3 When a BJP MLA gave Lord Hanuman a religion

Time and again, some politicians have often made us question their IQ because of some hilariously ironical statements. However, nothing stupider than what a BJP MLA Mukkal Nawab once claimed, “Hanuman belonged to the entire world. He was loved by people of every religion, every sect and every community. But, as far as my beliefs go, he was a Muslim. I say Hanuman was a Muslim because of the names of people in our religion, such as Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zishan and Qurban, rhyme with the god's” Now, we will let you be the judge of this gentleman.

#4 Biplab Deb connecting Wi-Fi to Mahabharata

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb gave a technological twist to India’s ancient saga, Mahabharata. While the politician is popular for his out-of-nowhere statements, this one got some special attention. The CM had once claimed that it was the internet that helped King Dhritarahstra’s advisor track developments in the battle between the Kauravas and Pandavas. "Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means the Internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in the country at that time,” said Deb. Okay, then!

#5 Donald Trump desperately wants to build a ‘wall’

Donald Trump’s obsession with building a wall was from the time he started campaigning for his Presidency. In order to avoid the illegal trespassing of people in the United States, Trumps aims to build a wall at the border between the US and Mexico. One of his most famous ‘wall’ statements is, "I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall." For the controversial king that Trump is, his statement managed to garner a lot of trolls.

#6 Seetha Annadanam’s thoughts on marital rape

Like we said, at times, politicians and stupidity go hand-in-hand. Seetha Annadanam, general secretary of women’s wing of RSS, shared a very vague opinion on the term marital rape. “There’s nothing called marital rape. Marriage is a sacred bond. Coexistence should lead to bliss. If we are unable to understand the concept of bliss, then everything runs smooth.” This, undoubtedly, invited a lot of flak and debates. Zip it up, we suggest!

Now, that was a small part of some of the most unwelcomed remarks made by our celebs... However, this seems to be a thing of past. We guess they have learned their lessons! LOL! On that note, Happy April Fool’s Day to all our readers.