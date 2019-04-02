Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense husband is actually her Mills and Boon hero

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 9.02 am April 02 2019, 9.02 am

They say opposites attract and one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Kajol and Ajay Devgn prove this. Even after almost 20 years of getting married, both Kajol and Ajay continue to madly admire, respect and love each other. While their love story is no less than a fairytale, it didn’t really start on an easy note. The two first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995) and didn’t get along at all. While Ajay was one shy, quiet and an introverted kind of person, Kajol, on the other hand, was someone extremely loud, talkative and happy-go-lucky. However, as time passed both Kajol and Ajay realised that they have feelings for each other. The two got hitched in 1999, and the rest, as they say, is history!

As Ajay Devgn turns a year older and wiser on April 2, we bring to you the time when Kajol candidly opened up on their relationship, the kind of importance Ajay holds in her life and some further interesting revelations by her friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar. It was when the two made appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. At one point of time, Simi questioned KJo and if he had noticed any difference in Kajol’s behaviour between Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham since during that phase she became Mrs Devgn. KJo revealed, “Only her tone changes when her husband (Ajay Devgn) calls her. It’s like she is screaming like mad otherwise and when Ajay Devgn calls, very softly she will say, “Hi darling, what’s happening? Are you okay?” And suddenly like from Dolby she becomes mono. I mean I wish I could make him call Kajol right now so that you can witness it live.” LOL! To which Kajol interrupted, “No it’s not like that. Nothing like that.”

Well, Karan Johar was adamant on his words, “No, it is. She becomes extremely soft-spoken when he calls and after she hangs up, Kajol is back to being her loud self. For the first time I thought, maybe there’s something wrong but no, this is how she has changed.”

Kajol (again) tried to cut the conversation, “Oh God. It’s nothing like that. It’s like when you talking to somebody on the phone, it comes naturally.” Here’s when KJo savagely owned her, “No Kajol. That somebody is just your husband.” Haha!

There also came a time when Simi compared Ajay to a Mills and Boon hero, to which Kajol said, “Yes, he’s definitely my Mills and Boon hero, got to live.”

Simi further asked Kajol about her first meeting with Ajay and if it was an awkward encounter. “Not stand each other. It’s just that he couldn’t take because I was too chirpy, over-confident kind of little girl. I don’t think he could take the noise level. It was just that,” said the actor.

Karan Johar, being the savage king that he is, “I don’t blame him.”

We are all aware of how Kajol and Ajay are like the two sides of a coin with their contrasting personalities. Simi Garewal quizzed the actor about it. “I would think of it as a compliment rather than contrast. We are different people in the sense that he is much quieter and I am much more talkative. He is even less of the people’s person than I am. The basic thing is that we both believe in the same things. We both have the same attitude towards the people we love. We both are exactly the same in the ways that count.”

Such a blessed couple! On that note, Happy Birthday, Ajay!