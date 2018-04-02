Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn, Remo D’Souza and Kapil Sharma

April 2 is a big day for three Bollywood celebrities who happen to share their birthdays today. While actor Ajay Devgn turns 49, choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza celebrates his 44th. Comedian Kapil Sharma, who recently made a comeback on primetime Indian television, turns 37. Journalist and radio jockey Alok Shukla, also known as RJ Alok, took to Twitter to express his excitement on a day filled with super talents.

The most unconventional looking Bollywood hero, Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Twenty-eight years later, the man still continues to have box office success. His film Raid, which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla, is about to enter the Rs 100-crore club. His film Golmaal Again did very well at the box office as it entered the Rs 300 crore club also. He flew out of Mumbai for a vacation with wife Kajol, children Nysa and Yug. The family of four were spotted at the airport late on Sunday night, however, their holiday destination is not known yet.

On account of Remo D'souza's birthday, the entire cast along with Ramesh Taurani took to social media to share a surprise video for the director. The video showcases some of the events on the sets of Race 3 where Remo is seen nailing his job as a director. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the movie will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.

Now, while Remo and Ajay are having a pretty good time so far, their youngest friend Kapil Sharma might not have a great birthday this year. In the last few months, his name has hit headlines quite a few times, but mostly for wrong reasons. Today, as the ace comedian turns a year older, his fans pray that he recovers from this ongoing bad phase of his life as soon as possible. Speaking to IANS on his special day, he said, “I just wish I get new ideas and ways to entertain people. One tends to get bored if one keeps on doing the same thing. I will keep on coming out with some different show or different film.”