Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Actor rings in 26th with family, friends and lots of cake

It's Alia Bhatt's 26th birthday on Friday. How could there not be a mandatory celebration at midnight when she has a doting boyfriend like Ranbir Kapoor, buddies Ayan Mukerji and Anushka Ranjan, and of course her mentor Karan Johar! They all arrived at Alia's Mumbai residence on Thursday night to shower love on the birthday girl. Love and best wishes poured in in abundance. Apart from blessings and the company of closest ones, what else does one need for a happy birthday?

Then there was some cake too! A few cakes actually. In fact, Alia cut three cakes! Two of them were chocolate and the other one looked like a pure white vanilla cake. Mom Soni Razdan and dad Mahesh Bhatt were seen singing aloud as she blew off the candles. The dad even holds her hair back as she bends down over to blow those candles off. Although not seen in the video, we know her beau Ranbir was very much present at the party. Alia's maternal grandfather, who she is absolutely fond of, also dropped in. We saw Ranbir, like an ideal boyfriend, seeing him off to his car

Alia's friends Masaba Gupta and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were also present at the bash. "You were pure magic since we were babies," Masaba wrote, sharing a happy picture of the gang.

And given that they are the best of friends, how could there not be a girly exchange of kisses?

View this post on Instagram friends and lovers and clueless clowns 🌈💗 happy 26 heartbeat 🎂 A post shared by 🦋Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

Alia and Ranbir recently travelled to Prayagraj to unveil the spectacular logo of their upcoming release Brahmastra, with the use of over 100 drones. With three big films i.e. Brahmastra, Kalank, and Takht in her kitty, her 2019 has begun on a great note. Hope a great birthday will be followed with innumerable moments of success and love!