Happy Birthday Anand Ahuja: Here's all you need to know about Sonam Kapoor's non-filmy husband

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a truly phenomenal love affair, followed up by an equally Fun-jabi wedding. And post the wedding which was epic in humongous proportions, the two have been enriching our timelines with their blissful love.

Sonam definitely took an unconventional route and decided to marry someone who is not from the industry. Then who exactly is Anand Ahuja and what does he do? On his birthday, here we give you an insight into the life of Sonam's non-filmy husband.

Anand Ahuja is the owner of a popular clothing brand called Bhane the outlets of which are spread all over the globe.

Being an avid sneaker lover, Anand also has multi-brand sneaker boutique called VegNonVeg, a first of its kind in India.

He hails from a very reputed family from Delhi who runs country's largest export house called Shahi Exports.

Anand completed his post-graduation from Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania and then went on to study at American Embassy School in Delhi.

Anand fell head over heels in love with Sonam when the two were introduced to each other by their common friend, in the year 2014. Their relationship has been going rock solid since then and it's a happily ever after for them.

In.com wishes you a very Happy Birthday, Anand Ahuja.