Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma says Virat Kohli with this lovely post

Actress Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the shooting of Sui Dhaaga and is currently enjoying the IPL with husband Virat Kohli. The Star brought in her 30th birthday quietly as Virat shared a picture with the message, "Happy birthday, my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," adding a heart emoticon. Sharma married Kohli in December last year at a Tuscan resort (Italy) in what was one of the most followed weddings in India.

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WTepj5e4pe — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2018

Virat Kohli is the captain of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. A team that hasn’t been doing too well in its past two outings. Anushka though has been spotted cheering for her husband and her pictures from Bengaluru's last match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium went super viral. Virat took a stunning diving catch but was so pissed with his team’s performance that he didn’t celebrate. Anushka who was watching the game couldn’t stop wondering as to how did he A. Manage the catch and B. Didn’t celebrate at all.

Sharma’s 30th though promises to be a rather busy one as far as work goes. She has just completed Sui Dhaaga for YRF and will be seen in SRK’s Zero and soon to be released Ranbir Kapoor starter Sanju as well.