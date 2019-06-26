Arjun Kapoor’s evolution from an obsessed yet ambitious boy to becoming one of the established actors of Bollywood is nothing but inspiring. He forayed into films with Ishaqzaade and, ever since then he has been a part of various entertaining films. 2 States, Ki & Ka, Finding Fanny and India’s Most Wanted are among few films under his belt. Needless to say, Arjun’s impeccable performances have only helped in increasing his fanbase over the years. On June 26, 2019, Arjun Kapoor rang in his 34th birthday and he is being flooded with wishes from across the film fraternity.
The most special ones, however, came in from his near and dear ones, including sisters Anshula, Sonam, Rhea and Janhvi. Taking to her Instagram account, Anshula shared a super adorable picture of Arjun from his childhood. In her long caption, she wished ‘the most important person in her life’ by sharing some good memories and thanked the actor for standing beside her like a wall.
Check out Anshula Kapoor’s birthday wish for brother Arjun here:
Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor ❤️ I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You’ve got the biggest heart I’ve ever known & I’m so grateful that I have you, that I’ve always had you watching over me. Thank you for your unquestioning love & for always just being present for me, in every way that counts - as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head.. Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs. You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity ♾ #MyMostFavourite #MyNumeroUno #WhenHomeHasAHeartbeat #HappyBirthdayBhai
Up next were his cousins Sonam and Rhea, who are known to share a great bond with Arjun. The Veere Di Wedding actor shared two pictures of them, one of which was from their childhood and the second one was recently clicked. Rhea, on the other hand, shared a candid picture of Arjun.
Take a look at Sonam and Rhea Kapoor’s wishes for Arjun here:
Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love❤️ @arjunkapoor #BrothersSister
Arjun Kapoor’s chachu and actor Anil Kapoor, took to his Twitter handle and wished Arjun by sharing a collage of their adorable moments together. A precious bond indeed!
Have a look at Anil Kapoor’s wish for Arjun here:
Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday are yet to work alongside Arjun, but it is a known fact that they get along well. So, making the perfect use of this opportunity, these stunners sent in their love for the Gunday actor.
Check out their wishes for Arjun Kapoor here:
Meanwhile, Arjun is busy ringing in his birthday with the love of his life, Malaika Arora, in New York City. We wish him all the happiness in the world!