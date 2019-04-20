Happy Birthday Babita Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor spend some quality time with their mother

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 3.09 pm April 20 2019, 3.09 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma are having some cool time with their mother. The doting daughters are trying their best to make their mommy dearest feel special. Reason being, it’s her 72nd birthday! Babita seems to be bringing in her birthday at a place away from Mumbai. As seen in the picture, the daughter duo along with their mother are seen posing in the backdrop of a plane. We wonder where Karisma and Kareena are whisking her off on her special day.

Babita is also accompanied by her grandchildren. She is all smiles as she poses standing next to paparazzi’s dearest and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Following Karisma on the trip are her two kids – son Kiaan Raj Kapoor and daughter Samiera Kapoor. The latter prefers to pose next to Bebo, not to forget, the duo share a very good aunt-niece bond. Sporting a beige salwar kameez, Kareena looks pretty as she holds Taimur in her arms. Karisma, on the other hand, opted for a striped kurta pyjama for the outing. Karisma took to Instagram to share this picture of the fam jam.

Earlier, Karisma had posted another throwback picture of her mommy from her younger days with a heartfelt birthday wish. See here.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently wrapped up Raj Mehta’s Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. Soon, Bebo will start shooting for Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium. There was a buzz that Kareena is making her television debut. She has been approached to judge the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.