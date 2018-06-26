Happy Birthday Bhaiya! Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are all hearts for Arjun Kapoor

Confident, successful and the best brother in the whole world; no matter how hard we try to sum up the magnificent called Arjun Kapoor, it's difficult. It's his birthday today (June 26) and of course, his sisters are the happiest ones around. Over the time Arjun has got close to his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as he is with his real sister Anshula Kapoor. These pretty girls cannot stop showering love on Arjun and have sweetest things to say about their beloved bhaiya.

Check out their Instagram posts and you will know what we are talking about:

Now isn't that sweet? Arjun ringed in his birthday by cutting a cake at 12 in the night with his sisters.

We wish Arjun a very happy birthday too. May he continue to entertain us for years to come.