home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Happy Birthday Bhaiya! Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are all hearts for Arjun Kapoor

Happy Birthday Bhaiya! Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are all hearts for Arjun Kapoor

First published: June 26, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Confident, successful and the best brother in the whole world; no matter how hard we try to sum up the magnificent called Arjun Kapoor, it's difficult. It's his birthday today (June 26) and of course, his sisters are the happiest ones around. Over the time Arjun has got close to his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as he is with his real sister Anshula Kapoor. These pretty girls cannot stop showering love on Arjun and have sweetest things to say about their beloved bhaiya.

Check out their Instagram posts and you will know what we are talking about:

You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Happy birthday Bhai ❤ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way❣love you to infinity @arjunkapoor 😘💥💯 #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes 👀

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on

Now isn't that sweet? Arjun ringed in his birthday by cutting a cake at 12 in the night with his sisters.

🎂Happy 33rd birthday #arjunkapoor. In.com wishes you a career full of surprises ahead. Rise and shine!! ❤ @arjunkapoor #bollywoodactor #happybirthday #entertainment #cakecutting

A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on

We wish Arjun a very happy birthday too. May he continue to entertain us for years to come.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Anshula Kapoor #Arjun Kapoor #Arjun Kapoor birthday #Birthday #janhvi kapoor #Khushi Kapoor

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All