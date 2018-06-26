Happy Birthday Bhaiya! Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are all hearts for Arjun Kapoor

Confident, successful and the best brother in the whole world; no matter how hard we try to sum up the magnificent called Arjun Kapoor, it's difficult. It's his birthday today (June 26) and of course, his sisters are the happiest ones around. Over the time Arjun has got close to his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as he is with his real sister Anshula Kapoor. These pretty girls cannot stop showering love on Arjun and have sweetest things to say about their beloved bhaiya.Check out their Instagram posts and you will know what we are talking about:
You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤
Now isn't that sweet? Arjun ringed in his birthday by cutting a cake at 12 in the night with his sisters.
Happy birthday Bhai ❤ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way❣love you to infinity @arjunkapoor 😘💥💯 #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes 👀
We wish Arjun a very happy birthday too. May he continue to entertain us for years to come.
🎂Happy 33rd birthday #arjunkapoor. In.com wishes you a career full of surprises ahead. Rise and shine!! ❤ @arjunkapoor #bollywoodactor #happybirthday #entertainment #cakecutting