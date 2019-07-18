Ranjini Maitra July 18 2019, 10.30 am July 18 2019, 10.30 am

30th birthday is no less than a milestone, right? For Bhumi Pednekar, Thursday is that day when she steps into a fresh decade of her life with tons of new dreams and aspirations. That deserved a celebration, and Bhumi, in fact, throws a birthday party every year. While the actor is having a working birthday this year, her mother Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar flew to Lucknow to make it special for her!

On Instagram, the actor shared pictures of a cosy, warm celebration. We can see a lovely butterscotch cake and a bunch of bright flowers, that she is happily posing with. It looks like a couple of her crew members also joined the party!

Bhumi, at present, is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. She was recently in Mumbai for a few days before she headed back to the city of Nawabs. As much as she would have loved to take a break on her birthday, we hear she couldn't do it since a crucial scene had to be filmed. Hope her mother and sister could make up for it. Let's see if they also have an intimate birthday dinner after the day's work!

Apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh wherein she plays Kartik Aaryan's wife, Bhumi will also be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh. The film revolves around real-life sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who took up shooting at an age when we usually start believing ourselves to be old enough for new beginnings.

Apart from these two, the actor is also working on Bala, a black comedy, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Dharma Production's newly announced horror film Bhoot, starring Vicky Kaushal, will feature her as the female lead.