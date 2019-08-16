Soheib Ahsan August 16 2019, 6.17 pm August 16 2019, 6.17 pm

Varun Dhawan has shown time and again his respect and adoration for his father. In the past, he has also expressed his admiration for his father's professionalism. Varun has probably had a taste of that professionalism having worked with his father on two films in the past. It seems that this sense of professionalism still stands true on David Dhawan's birthday. On Friday Varun took to social media to wish his father a happy birthday. In his wish, he also referred to his father as his "director no. 1".

In the birthday tweet, Varun Dhawan included pictures with his father from the sets of Coolie No. 1 stating that work on the film is ongoing. It seems David has made sure not to take a break, even for his own special day. This will be Varun's third film working with his father. In the past, the two have worked together on Mein Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

Check out Varun Dhawan's tweet below:

Happy birthday 🥳 papa 🥇 मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. Coolie number 1 pic.twitter.com/3WeF59budv — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2019

David Dhawan's current film Coolie No. 1 is a remake of his 1995 film with the same name. David is particularly known for making numerous films with No. 1 in their name. He is currently working on Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Thailand. talking about his eagerness to work on the film Varun had said, "I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film." The film will also have Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in its primary cast.