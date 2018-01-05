Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 filmy controversies that she faced

It’s been a decade since Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Her perfect mix of graceful performance, cute dimples, and a beautiful smile was quick to enchant Bollywood (now Hollywood as well) in a jiffy! Not only that, Deepika impressed everyone across nations when she openly shed tears while talking about mental health. She has never shied to voice out things, which needs to be addressed.
Our society rarely likes an outspoken woman. So obviously, that has given rise to multiple controversies around her. On her birthday, we take a look back at five such controversies.
- When Regressive Fringe Groups Declared Bounties On Her Head: Her upcoming film, erstwhile known as Padmavati, faced opposition from right-wing Hindu groups for allegedly distorting historical facts, despite Bhansali's insistence to the contrary. Amid violent protests in the country, a bounty was placed to behead Bhansali and Padukone. Later in December, the Central Board of Film Certification approved the film for theatrical exhibition and suggested the addition of multiple disclaimers and amending its title to Padmavat.
- The Cleavage Controversy: An inappropriate image of Deepika Padukone was circulated on the web by one of India’s ‘leading’ newspaper. The Times of India posted a video showing Padukone’s cleavage with an excitable caption on their Twitter handle, the Piku actress was prompt in her reply. The world sat up and listened as she questioned, “Yes I am a woman. I have breasts. I have a cleavage. You got a problem?”
- The Infidelity Accusations: After her infamous break up with Ranbir, Deepika remained mum on the issue for a long time. She eventually confirmed rumours about infidelity by saying, “The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with me or the relationship, but when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. Yet I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still staying.” She wasn’t really specific about Ranbir, but the media was quick to conclude.
- #MyChoice: The infamous "My Choice" video in 2015 was a montage of 99 Indian women of all ages ranging from actress Nimrat Kaur to film critic Anupama Chopra and set to Deepika's narration advocating women empowerment and individual choices. A line – "to have sex outside marriage..." – from the online video received flak from the viewers, who accused her of promoting infidelity in relationships. Eventually, Deepika broke her silence and said the larger meaning of the documentary was ignored. "I just felt disappointed that they felt I am endorsing certain things that I do not. I can clarify now and say no I do not endorse infidelity. I never have never will it is something I have not put up in the past in my life as well," she said.
- The Dum Maro Dum Backlash: When the actress chose to explore her sensuous side onscreen with her item number for the movie Dum Maro Dum, everyone found her to be hot and sexy. However, the lyrics of the song, which were inspired by the yesteryear hit Hare Krishna Hare Rama, received severe criticism from many, including the original performer of the song, Zeenat Aman.