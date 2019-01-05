Happy birthday Deepika Padukone, the happiest girl around!

Deepika Padukone has always impressed us with her remarkable performances throughout her career. The stunning lady shot to fame with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and is making India proud overseas. However, there is something more about the actor which makes us go gaga. It’s her goofy side which can be seen in some of her hilarious Instagram posts. As the queen rings in her 33th birthday today (January 5), let’s take a ride of some of her quirkiest Instagram posts that left us in splits.
This picture sees the actor donning a Prabal Gurung tee, flashing her tongue out along with her million-dollar smile. Isn’t it too adorable for words?
#Repost @prabalgurung with @get_repost ・・・ Dear Deepika, You are a brilliant talent, inimitable beauty with grace and poise, and a hilarious and fun loving friend. Thank you for always being a #pgmuse. Deepika wears the #PGTShirtSeries in the yellow short sleeve heart tee symbolizing our brand ideal of stronger in colour in the Happy Issue of Vogue India. 📸 by @mazenabusrour Styled by @anaitashroffadajania Shop the look now at prabalgurung.com at the link in our bio. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and our foundation, Shikshya Foundation Nepal. #pgworld #femininitywithabite #beautywithsubstance #luxurywithsoul
Next, was during her grand entry with her head-turning bright pink outfit at Cannes 2018. Besides stopping and posing sensuously for the paps, she decided to get goofy and we totally loved it.
because every picture has a story to tell(Part 2)...😝
She turned one of our favourite scenes of YJHD into a boomerang video, nailing it completely! We just can’t stop playing it on loop, can we?
#throwback
This being the latest one when she moon-walked to thank her 30 million followers with that humorous expression on her face. The video took the internet by storm!
moonwalking into #30million 🤓😝 🥳Thank You for the 💕💕💕!!!
Here’s another. It’s a back shot of the actor who was at London and turned around to display another funny pose!
✈️ #London
Isn't she the perfect blend of mischief and elegance?