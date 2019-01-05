Happy birthday Deepika Padukone, the happiest girl around!

Deepika Padukone has always impressed us with her remarkable performances throughout her career. The stunning lady shot to fame with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and is making India proud overseas. However, there is something more about the actor which makes us go gaga. It’s her goofy side which can be seen in some of her hilarious Instagram posts. As the queen rings in her 33th birthday today (January 5), let’s take a ride of some of her quirkiest Instagram posts that left us in splits.

This picture sees the actor donning a Prabal Gurung tee, flashing her tongue out along with her million-dollar smile. Isn’t it too adorable for words?

Next, was during her grand entry with her head-turning bright pink outfit at Cannes 2018. Besides stopping and posing sensuously for the paps, she decided to get goofy and we totally loved it.

View this post on Instagram because every picture has a story to tell(Part 2)...😝 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 14, 2018 at 4:04am PDT

She turned one of our favourite scenes of YJHD into a boomerang video, nailing it completely! We just can’t stop playing it on loop, can we?

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 31, 2018 at 4:40am PDT

This being the latest one when she moon-walked to thank her 30 million followers with that humorous expression on her face. The video took the internet by storm!

View this post on Instagram moonwalking into #30million 🤓😝 🥳Thank You for the 💕💕💕!!! A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 26, 2018 at 11:07pm PST

Here’s another. It’s a back shot of the actor who was at London and turned around to display another funny pose!

View this post on Instagram ✈️ #London A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 21, 2018 at 9:34pm PDT

Isn't she the perfect blend of mischief and elegance?