Ranjini Maitra June 08 2019, 3.47 pm June 08 2019, 3.47 pm

It's the ever beautiful Dimple Kapadia's birthday on Saturday. On paper, she turns 61. And visually, she manages to be more charming than many of the youngsters today. No kidding there! A super successful debut at just 16, marriage at a very young age (16 itself) and a hiatus of over 12 years before she returned to the industry. That's how Dimple's career can be precisely defined. She was blessed enough to be launched by Raj Kapoor, with a super successful film like Bobby. Then came her wedding with Rajesh Khanna, the then undisputable superstar.

"The biggest high for me was to marry Rajesh Khanna. That was high and I don’t think my success was as much of a high as getting married to this superstar. I used to be a big fan of his, it was dream come true," Dimple once confessed. It was the same dream that put a halt to her career; one that lasted for over ten years. With time, Khanna's stardom faded, and so did their marital love.

In 1984, she returned with Dasari Narayana Rao's Zakhmi Sher. The coming years were followed by a splash of films including Janbaaz, Insaaf, Ram Lakhan and more, to name a few. And of course, who can forget the cult hit Rudaali that got her a National Award? Till 2015, we saw her pretty often in films such as Welcome Back, Finding Fanny, Cocktail and Patiala Fish among others.

After four years, Dimple is set to make a comeback and how!

Dharma Productions' big-budget film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in leads, has the veteran actor playing a pivotal role. As per reports, the role is a brief but an important one. One hears that Dimple has been paired with Nagarjuna in Brahmastra.

And then came another BIG announcement. It was announced that Christopher Nolan brought Dimple on board for his espionage thriller Tenet, alongside Robert Pattinson.

“We suggested her name for this film to them. Following which, I brought this up to her. She was initially a bit hesitant as she did not have an idea about her role in detail. I just briefed her. She got interested and taped her audition. This is the first time she auditioned for a film," her talent manager Purvi Lavigia Vats, told PTI. It is reported that Nolan will be shooting in Mumbai in September.

Many of Dimple's contemporaries are only moderately active in the industry. Amrita Singh, once an occupied actor, now makes only selective appearances in films. Neetu Singh last appeared in the 2013 film Besharam. Another contemporary of Dimple, Rekha, is a legend on her own and is yet THE prime attraction whenever she appears. But not that she has appeared in a very meaty role recently. That way, Dimple is clearly a winner and is making a strong comeback!