Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 8.40 pm June 13 2019, 8.40 pm

Disha Patani celebrates her 27th birthday, on Thursday. From debuting in MS Dhoni's biopic alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in a brief role to appearing in Salman Khan's Bharat (albeit that was a brief one as well), it has been quite an interesting journey for Disha. As she takes it forward steadily, the actor is also garnering a strong base of followers on social media platforms. No wonder she is flooded with best wishes and blessings, right from the beginning of her special day!

She must be having a celebration and her near and dear ones must have showered her with plenty of gifts. But here's the most adorable one. It's a white fur ball that she has named Keety. Not sure if Keety is a gift to herself or the idea appeared to somebody else, but a great one! Disha also shared a picture of the new family member, and you have to have a heart of stones to not like it!

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the family “keety” ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 13, 2019 at 3:27am PDT

This isn't Disha's first pet though. She is already mom to dog Bella and another cat, Jasmine. Keety is hopefully going to get along well with both her seniors!

Disha is presently shooting for Malang and had a working birthday. In an earlier conversation with India Today, she revealed that she had no special plans.

"I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you’re like, 'Oh, whatever! It’s over.' I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that’s it. I honestly have no plans. But, I don’t know, let’s see," she said.

Never mind...working birthdays are just as good!