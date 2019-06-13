Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 12.43 pm June 13 2019, 12.43 pm

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who has a dedicated fan following since she stepped into showbiz with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story celebrates her 27th birthday on Thursday (June 13, 2019). But apart from her films, if there's something else that keeps her fans hooked, is her Instagram feed. From posting some gorgeous pictures of herself clad in Calvin Klein attires to sharing stylish photos, Patani knows how to entertain her fans. The babe has 22 million followers on Instagram which is enough to crown her a LIT babe on social media. So without further ado, on her birthday, let's take a look at a few of Patani's hot photos straight from her IG. Get ready to be blown away by this bombshell.

Well, they say if you've got it then flaunt it and seems like Disha Patani follows the same mantra. Her recent picture on social media is way too sexy where we see her in a white tube top paired with ripped denim.

Next, it's her picture in traditional attire. Yes, we did mention her obsession with Calvin Klein but that does not mean she is not desi at heart. Looking splendid from tip to toe in a sheer ghagra-choli combo, Patani looks WOW.

Here's the moment you were waiting for. Disha Patani looking sizzling in a black Calvin Klein lingerie staring straight at you. *whoa*

All thanks to Disha Patani's little frame, anything and everything suits on the Baaghi 2 actress. In the photo below we see Patani in a floral dress posing perfectly for the lenses. Not to miss, her candid smile in the picture.

Here's a picture of Disha on the beach in a black monokini. Sultry and how!

Not just a sexy siren of Bollywood, Disha Patani's fashion choices have also been quite a hit. Be it a pair of risky lingerie, an OTT outfit or something traditional, Patani's love for all things sexy is just like her - flawless.

