Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Alleged girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has more to celebrate than just her boyfriend’s birthday

Farhan Akhtar turns a year older on Wednesday. The Dil Chahta Hai director has come a long way. Farhan may not be sitting in the director’s seat as often but the filmmaker is backing some solid movies and is also now a full-fledged actor. Just recently, Farhan opened up about his personal life and the actor has been sharing pics of model-host Shibani Dandekar, who he is allegedly in a relationship with. While Shibani has been tight-lipped about their affair, Farhan seems more comfortable. And on his birthday, Shibani will not just be a part of one celebration, but also another special party.

No, don’t get us wrong! There’s no roka, engagement or wedding vows. Considering that we have witnessed so many Bollywood couples get hitched in the last couple of months, this is the most common thing one would expect. Shibani is in no mood to discuss her love life and in a recent interview, the 38-year-old said, “I am not secretive, but I don’t feel the need to say things out loud.” Although we hear that the couple will tie the knot in April this year. However, there’s another reason why January 9 is special for Shibani.

Along with Farhan, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar too will be ringing in her birthday. That’s one pleasant coincidence because it would be double celebrations for the singer. We wonder what birthday plans the couple have. We will keep you posted about it.

Shibani and Farhan’s relationship came to the forefront when the television presenter shared a photograph from one of their holidays abroad. Many weeks later, Farhan too posted the same picture on Instagram. Before Shibani, Farhan was also rumoured to be in a relationship with his Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The couple faced several ups and downs in their relationship and we hear that Shraddha’s parents were not too pleased with the actress’ decision to date a senior actor, who had recently divorced. The duo moved on after dating for a few months and Farhan found love in Shibani again.

On the work front, Farhan recently backed Kannada movie KGF (Kolar Gold Field). The actor will soon be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. There have also been rumours about Farhan’s production house prepping for Don 3 with Shah Rukh Khan. Looks like 2019 will be a special year for birthday boy Farhan Akhtar and we wish him the best too.