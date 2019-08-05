Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 2.52 pm August 05 2019, 2.52 pm

Actor Genelia Deshmukh, previously known as Genelia Dsouza celebrates her 31st birthday on August 5, 2019. The actor, who is best known for Abbas Tyrewala's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na has been married to actor Riteish Deshmukh since 2012. The duo met on the sets of their 2003 debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The actors have two sons Riaan and Rahyl aged 6 and 3 respectively. On the occasion of Genelia's birthday, Riteish posted an extremely adorable birthday post on his social media handles and we cannot keep calm. The couple is one of the most adorable in Bollywood and this post reminds us why we think so.

Taking to his social media handles, Riteish posted a collage of Genelia's pictures in black and white. The actress looked beautiful with subtle makeup and hair tied in a braid. The caption was, however, more adorable than the picture, Deshmukh wrote how he is lucky that his best friend became his wife. He also wrote that she was the strongest mother, as well as the adhesive that glued their family together. He concluded with a joke which said that since Genelia had done good deeds in this life of hers, she will get the same husband in the next.

Check out the post below:

The actors also appeared in 2004 film Masti and 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. The actors recently enjoyed a vacation in New York where they also met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor who have been staying there for Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment. Riteish recently posted another cute picture with his wife calling her the sunshine in his life.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Sunshine Girl & Me A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:49am PDT