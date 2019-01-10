Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne Khan has a special message for her 'BFF'

Ex-flames of B-Town, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan broke millions of hearts by announcing their divorce in 2014. Their separation, however, doesn’t stop us from loving them as a couple. Even today, their ardent fans eagerly wait for the duo to get back together. The two also make sure that to keep fans happy by constantly putting up pictures and videos with each other on social media. As the Bollywood's Adonis turns 45 today (Thursday), Sussanne made his day special by posting an endearing message for her 'BFF'.

Sussanne took to Instagram and put up two adorable pictures of the actor. In one of them, she is seen posing with the birthday boy and the two look absolutely stunning! In another, the doting daddy poses with his two munchkins Hridhaan and Hrehaan and the three handsome lads make it picture-perfect! In the picture, Hrithik, who is pointing at his sons, is seen wearing a white tee with ‘Like Son’ imprinted on it and the two kids can be seen donning similar t-shirts which have ‘Like Father’ written on them, while pointing at their dad. Isn’t it too cute for words? Sussanne also called Hrithik ‘the best dad in the world’ in her post.

The ex-pair also trended big time in the month of November in 2018 when Hrithik treated fans with multiple pictures from their family holiday.

Happy birthday to the heartthrob!