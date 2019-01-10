image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne Khan has a special message for her 'BFF'

Bollywood

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sussanne Khan has a special message for her 'BFF'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 10 2019, 4.40 pm
back
BollywoodCelebrity CoupleEntertainmenthrehaanHridhaanHrithik RoshanSussanne Khan
nextRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, among others in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi!
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Tiger Shroff pays a tribute to his inspiration!

Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Watch debutant Duggu steal the show from Shah Rukh Khan in this video

PM Narendra Modi sends in good wishes as Rakesh Roshan's battle with cancer begins