Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Tiger Shroff pays a tribute to his inspiration!

Tiger Shroff has always maintained that Hrithik Roshan is his favourite actor and he always looks up to him. It’s Hrithik’s 45th birthday and Tiger has paid him a tribute. Hrithik and Tiger are known for their amazing dance moves, so when the latter decided to give a tribute to the former, what would be better than dancing on the Kaabil actor’s song? Tiger has posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen dancing on Hrithik’s most famous track - Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The video surely makes us nostalgic as it takes us back what we saw 19 years when Hrithik made his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Well, we must say that Tiger’s tribute to Hrithik is just amazing as he has fantastically grooved to the rhythm. We won’t be wrong if we say that every '90s kid, at least once, tried the hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena. The song was a rage and Hrithik was said to be the millennium's star.

By the way, we will get to see Tiger and Hrithik on the big screen together in YRF’s next which is yet-to-be-titled and the Heropanti actor has written that he is blessed to be working with HR. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and will be hitting the screens in October 2019.