Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but her alleged boyfriend wants to Netflix and…

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 3.06 pm May 10 2019, 3.06 pm

Bollywood actor and Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, turned 21 on May 10 and on her special day, she was being flooded with wishes from her well-wishers. However, the most special one, undoubtedly, came from her daddy dearest. The Dangal actor took to his social media and shared the cutest throwback of him along with a little Ira. The picture Aamir Khan in his Mangal Pandey getup as, Ira, in her beautiful ethnic dress, sat on his lap. In his caption, the Thugs of Hindostan actor wished his darling daughter and confessed that for him, Ira will always remain a 6-year-old. Aww!

Have a look at Aamir Khan’s throwback picture with Ira Khan here:

Wait! This wasn’t it about Ira Khan’s birthday. The 21-year-old was further wished by her rumoured Mishaal Kirpalani. Taking to his Instagram, the aspiring musician posted an adorable picture of them from Ira’s birthday bash. In the image, a gorgeous Ira beamed with happiness and she was standing right beside the love of her life. In his caption, apart from wishing Ira, Mishaal also had a sweet demand. Well, he wished to binge watch Netflix with her… for just 140 million hours. Such love, much wow!

Check out the post by Ira Khan’s boyfriend here:

This also reminds us of the day when Mishaal Kirpalani and Ira Khan’s PDA created quite a stir on the internet and how we discovered his obsession with drugs.

Well, Aamir Khan’s reel-life daughter Fatima Sana Shaikh, too, had a sweet wish for his real-life-daughter. She posted a series of pictures with Ira on her Instagram story. Here are the pictures:

Happy Birthday, Ira Khan!