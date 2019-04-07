Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wacky style

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 10.37 am April 07 2019, 10.37 am

They say age is just a number and if there is one star from Bollywood who has stayed true to the phrase, it's none other than Jeetendra. Think of the actor and the first thing which will pop in your mind is his unique style sense and crazy dance moves. Well, that's one of the reasons he is termed as the Jumping Jack of Bollywood. Play a song from his era and the living legend can break into a dance step like nobody’s watching. On Sunday (7th April 2019), the veteran actor turns 77 and on this special day or call it the Jeetendra Day, we decided to transport to the Jeetendra World and remisnce some good old memories.

Jeetendra's active acting career spanned from the 1960s to the 1990s. He got his first major break with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne (1964). However, it was the film Farz (1967) that served as his stepping stone to success. The T-shirt and white shoes he picked up from a retail store for the Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq number in Farz, became his trademark. Farz was followed by films such as Caravan and Humjoli, in which Jeetendra showed off his unique dancing style. His vigorous dancing skills and hatke moves made him the legend of his generation. So on Jeetendra’s Happy Birthday, here's a glance through his iconic dance numbers. Don’t miss this!

1. Naino Mein Sapna, Himmatwala (1983)

Starring late actress Sridevi and Jeetendra, Naino Mein Sapna is a colourful, fun and cool song with some awesome hook steps. A scan through the full song and you will realise its a PT class steps incorporated in the song.

2. Tohfa Tohfa, Tohfa (1984)

This song had Jeetu ji pulling off some amazing thumkas. Don't believe us? Watch it for yourself.

While TV freaks are glued to Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin, it was her paa who danced like a snake when she was a year old. Check out slithery, snake-like moves in Tere Sang Pyar Main Nahi song.

4. Taki O Taki, Himmatwala (1983)

Here are quite a himmat-full dance steps from Taki O Taki, courtesy Jeetendra. Yes, its a mixture of sports and PT.

5. Dhal Gaya Din, Humjoli (1970)

Last but not the least, who knew a badminton court can also be turned into a dancing zone? With the help of the racket and the co-star in Dhal Gaya Din from Humjoli, Jeetu ji makes us laugh and at same time smile through his classic dance moves.

We love the way you are Jeetu ji. Happy Birthday from team in.com!