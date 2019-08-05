Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 8.44 am August 05 2019, 8.44 am

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Kajol, turns 45 today. August 5. But apart from being an actress, she is also known to be a complete family person. For her, true happiness lies in her family members and her Instagram being loaded with such pictures is proof of it. Instead of conventional pictures from photoshoots or public appearances, she posts candid and raw pictures with her near ones, which speak of her strong emotional bond with them.

Here's a happy-family picture of the actress:

The Baazigar actress married Ajay Devgn after dating him for a long time. The two were blessed with two kids Nysa (2003) and Yug (2010) and the actress is a doting mother for the two.

Kajol's kids Nysa and Yug:

Kajol keeps posting a lot of pictures with her daughter:

Kajol and Yug pose for a selfie:

Kajol comes from the Mukherjee-Samarth family, a Hindu Bengali-Marathi family that has been associated with the industry since the 1930s. Kajol is the daughter of Indian director, writer, and producer late and actress Tanuja. She is very close to her parents and keeps on posting pictures with them frequently.

Her sister Tanishaa Mukherji too is an actress, although she failed to impress the audience.

The actress with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa:

But that’s not it. Kajol’s lineage is huge and has given some real gems to the Bollywood industry since generations. Actors Joy Mukherjee and Deb Mukherjee are her uncles and actress Nutan is her aunt. Actress Rani Mukherjee, director Ayan Mukherjee, and Actor Mohnish Behl are her first cousins!

Here are some more happy pictures:

The actress has made it big in the industry with her diverse roles and all the characters she plays stand out from one another in contrast. The ease with which she pulls off characters is commendable and has given her much-deserved recognition in the industry. Defying every stereotype at steps, be it with her looks (her dusky complexion and unibrow) or her roles.

Here's wishing the dusky beauty a very happy birthday.