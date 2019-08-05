Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 9.37 am August 05 2019, 9.37 am

The beautiful and versatile actor Kajol celebrates her 45th birthday on August 5, 2019. The actor has been busy with her philanthropy work, be it in favour of the environment or education or public health. The actor who was last seen in Helicopter Eela will reportedly return to the big screen with her husband's film, Tanaji: The Unsung Hero. Husband and superstar Ajay Devgn wished Kajol the most unique happy birthday ever, that too in a signature Ajay Devgn style!

Taking to Twitter he posted a beautiful picture of Kajol taking a nap with her feet up on the table. He then asked his wife to wake up as it was not the time for her beauty sleep yet! This birthday post is written in a signature Devgn style as he is known for his wit. Ajay and Kajol are also known for their adorable social media banter. Hence it is natural for them to wish each other by pulling their legs, in this case, literally.

Check out the post below:

Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/yY7KOAC2Sh — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2019

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on February 24, 1999. The actors first met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul and started dating two years later on the sets of their film Gundaraaj. The couple celebrated 20 years of marital bliss in February 2019. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Devgn opened up about the bond he shared with his wife. "The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together." he said.