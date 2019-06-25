Divya Ramnani June 25 2019, 4.21 pm June 25 2019, 4.21 pm

If your childhood, as a movie buff, was extremely entertaining, then we can safely assume that the iconic Karisma Kapoor was one of the primary reasons behind it. The ever gorgeous Kapoor family successor, who forayed into Bollywood with Prem Qaidi, has been a part of films of various genres and she managed to slay them all. However, it’s her extraordinary comic timing and dance skills that helped Kapoor in building a massive fanbase for her. Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Coolie No 1 are among few of her evergreen performances. Feeling nostalgic, aren’t you?

Well, Karisma celebrates her 45th birthday on June 25, 2019, on her special day, the actor is being flooded with wishes from across; be it from her fans, friends or family members. Dhak Dhak girl and her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit was among the first ones to send in her love. Taking to her Instagram account, Madhuri wished Lolo and also reminisced the ‘unforgettable dance face-off scene’ that the duo filmed during DTPH. They sure had a lot of fun!

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love 🎂🥰 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 25, 2019

Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor, too, made the perfect use of this opportunity and wished her dearest Lolo. Taking to her Instagram, Sonam shared a super adorable picture of hers, along with Karisma, in which the two could be seen hugging each other. Now, that’s too much of beauty in one frame!

Karisma's good friend Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of pictures with the birthday girl. It is a known fact that Karisma, Kareena, Amrita and Malaika are among one of the most popular girl gangs of B-town.

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty also made it a point to pour in her wishes. She shared a gorgeous snap of hers along with Kareena and Amrita, showing their backs.

