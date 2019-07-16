Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 9.29 am July 16 2019, 9.29 am

After winning hearts with her sizzling avatar in Zero, Katrina Kaif wove magic with her performance in Salman Khan’s Bharat and made everyone fall in love with her character Kumud Raina. As of now, she is occupied with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Sooryavanshi, and recently wrapped up with the first schedule of the cop drama. Well, it’s time for her to set aside all her work for a while as the diva is ringing in her 36th birthday today, July 16. To mark her big day, B-Town choreographer and Katrina’s close colleague Farah Khan shared a special post on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of the day, Farah shared a cuddly picture with the birthday girl in which the two are all smiles as they pose for a selfie. She accompanied her caption with a quote that reads-“Angels can fly because they take themselves lightly…go spread your wings this year.” She signed off saying ‘love you’ with three hearts. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also an active Instagrammer, was among the first ones to drop a comment.

Check out Farah’s post for Katrina below:

Farah has choreographed Kat in the remake of the 90s track Tip Tip Barsa Pani, an upcoming track from Sooryavanshi featuring the actor alongside Akshay Kumar. A couple of days back, Farah shared another picture with Katrina after seemingly wrapping up with the shoot of Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The picture had the two covered in white towels.

Here’s Farah’s post:

This isn’t the first time Farah had choreographed Katrina. The mother of three was also the choreographer of Katrina’s all-time chartbuster from Tees Maar Khan, Sheila Ki Jawani.

Coming to the stunning lady’s birthday, TV anchor Maniesh Paul has poured in his wishes too, with a couple of pictures. Check out his post: