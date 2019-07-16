Divya Ramnani July 16 2019, 8.15 pm July 16 2019, 8.15 pm

Bollywood star and the breathtaking Katrina Kaif celebrated her 36th birthday on July 16. The Bharat actor, who currently is vacationing with her family in Mexico, is being flooded with some of the most adorable wishes from all across. Be it from her fans, friends or colleagues from the film industry. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others, made sure to pour in their good wishes for the actor. However, the most special or we can say ‘unexpected’ came from her former beau and good friend, Salman Khan.

Taking to his Instagram, Bhai shared an unseen BTS from the sets of their recent film, Bharat. The picture had both Salman and Katrina seated on a scooter, as Khan drove. While the Dabangg star was pointing towards his left, Kat could be seen pointing her finger in the opposite direction. The duo, undoubtedly, looked stunning in their respective avatars. In his caption, Salman wished his dear friend, by writing, “Happy birthday Katrinaaa…” Sweet!

Happy birthday Katrinaaa... @katrinakaif

Well, this post comes after the actor upping his social media game, which has been possible only due to Katrina. Now, that Bhai makes it a point to keep his fans updated on social media, he might have just thought of making the best use of this opportunity and wishing his good friend. Not a bad thought!

Earlier in the day, the Zero actor treated fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebrations in Mexico. In the picture shared by Kat, she looked radiant in a white swimsuit and sarong with tassels. The image was taken amid a serene beach and we couldn't take our eyes off his stunner!

View this post on Instagram 🎂+ 🇲🇽 =💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT