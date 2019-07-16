Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 9.33 am July 16 2019, 9.33 am

Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday, celebrates her 36th birthday. Apart from that, 2019 also makes her a sweet 16-year-old in the industry. In 2003, she began with Boom, an Amitabh Bachchan starrer that bombed at the box office. Her first success came with Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, and she never looked back. It's been 16 years full of ups, downs, hits, flops, success, and difficulties. Katrina says she cherishes them all.

The actor, who is presently vacationing in Mexico, spoke to a tabloid on the occasion of her birthday and sounded nothing but grateful.

"It's been wonderful, a lot of hard work but also a lot of love from the audience," she said.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 13, 2019 at 9:44pm PDT

For her last release Bharat, Katrina teamed up with Salman once, recreating a pair the audience is fond of. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in her next Sooryavanshi. Prior to Bharat, Kat acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. It is safe to say that she's someone A-listers like to work with. But she says she doesn't get analytical. "I don't really analyze things that much. I prefer looking ahead rather than dissecting the past and believe the best is yet to come," she added.

Through the past years, Katrina has established herself as an indispensable part of the industry, but she wouldn't let it get to her head. "(I have) miles to go. The point is to try and get better, to portray different characters, and to work harder with every film," she says.

"Best thing". That's a brief but apt way to describe how she cherishes the love that the audience is showing towards her characters, be it a super hit Bharat or a Zero that only managed a lukewarm response.

"My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I'm really enjoying discovering these characters," she says, probably meaning that irrespective of a film's success or failure, the gravity of her character is always dear to her.

View this post on Instagram Ms. Kumud Raina - employment consultant #Bharat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 22, 2019 at 11:43pm PDT

From being an actor, Kat is now moving towards becoming a producer as well. She will soon be backing stories that she thinks, need to be told.

"(I will make) the kind of films I would want to watch as an audience; great stories that deserve to be told," she concluded.