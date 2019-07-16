In Com Staff July 16 2019, 1.32 pm July 16 2019, 1.32 pm

It is Katrina Kaif's birthday today, the woman who entered the realm of Bollywood and in no time, made it her own. She surely proves the saying 'the world is your oyster'. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress never misses a chance of leaving fans awestruck and it's not just with her good looks but also with how she carved her way towards success. Here's how she has broken a few stereotypes generally associated with Bollywood divas over time:

The girl proved herself as an action heroine

Katrina Kaif has been one of the most versatile actresses who took up the genre of action movies into her stride and proved that she can perform that role effortlessly. She has shown her action avatar in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Phantom and now she is to be seen in yet another action role in the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 27, 2020. Kat has indeed successfully managed to change her 'barbie doll' image by taking up such roles and we can only hope that she will continue to challenge herself in the future!

A total firangi who can talk Hindi, walk Hindi!

If anyone has followed Katrina's journey in the past few years, one would know that she was a complete stranger to Bollywood. Born in Hong Kong and then moved to London, Kaif first took up modelling. She was spotted by a London based filmmaker Kaizad Gustad who decided to cast her in Boom (2003). Hence, started her journey in Bollywood. Although Katrina's debut wasn't much of a success, she still proved her worth by making it clear that she is here to stay for a long time. Giving back to back box office hits with movies like Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London and many more, she made her own fan base and now has set her own path. She has spoken about how it was so difficult for her to speak Hindi and it took her a lot of time to even memorize a small part of the script before getting ready for a shot. She never let the problem of her language get in the way of her success. As Aamir Khan has quoted in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan that Katrina is one of the most hardworking actresses currently in Bollywood and we have no doubt in it!

From a Barbie doll to a dancing queen

How many of us really remember Katrina dancing in her much earlier movies? She has awed the audience with her dance numbers several times. To name a few, from the hook step of Chikni Chameli in Agneepath to the sensuous number of Zara Zara Touch Me in Race, she has made people question how did this happen? Her moves made her a dancing diva overnight and honestly, we wouldn't be shocked to see her starring in any upcoming dance-based film!

View this post on Instagram आप सबको चाँद मुबारक 🌙 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

Katrina had no godfather in Bollywood!

We all know that there was a huge buzz about nepotism and how it was claimed that outsiders aren't given an equal chance to make their way into Bollywood like the children who belong to star families are. It is safe to say that if there's anything like nepotism in Bollywood, Katrina isn't the one to be a part of it. She started her career in Bollywood as a 'new girl in town' who paved her way from scratch.