Khushi Kapoor Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable throwback video

Late actor Sridevi’s darling daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor constantly regale us with stylish pictures on their social media. Janhvi is often seen putting up pictures with her sister, be it throwbacks or smouldering selfies. The Bollywood debutante, who keeps her fans updated through social media, recently shared another adorable post. As Khushi turns 18 on Monday, Janhvi shared a sweet throwback video of her baby sister that will surely make you smile.

The video features little Janhvi trying to give dancing lessons to Khushi who looks as cute as a button in pink. While we watch it on repeat, let’s run through some more adorable pictures of Janhvi and Khushi.

There’s no denying that the sister duo leaves no stone unturned to shell out some fashion goals for us. Whether it’s a red carpet or a star wedding, the divas are always chic and fabulous. Khushi, who aspires to be a model, is the ultimate gen-next fashionista!

Meanwhile, Janhvi, whose last outing Dhadak performed well at the box office, has Karan Johar’s Takht as her next. The film cast comprises of B-Town A-listers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar as well. It’s scheduled for a 2020 release.