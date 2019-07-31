Priyanka Kaul July 31 2019, 1.44 pm July 31 2019, 1.44 pm

While achieving success in Bollywood is a dream of many who are in the struggle for it, hanging on is what makes all the difference. Kiara Advani, who turns 28 today, stands as an example. The actress is currently riding high on the success of her blockbuster movie Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, but success certainly did not come easily to her. While she began with major flops, failing to make a mark, the actress now has a movie that has earned Rs 275 crore approx, to her name.

The actress started her career with the movie Fugly, which also marked the debut of her costars Mohit Marwah and Vijender Singh. The film turned out to be both a critical and commercial failure at the box office. Although her next movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was successful at the box office, it did not earn Kiara much recognition. The turning point for her came with Karan Johar’s Netflix film Lust Stories. It was the iconic masturbation scene which made her grab eyeballs and she was appreciated for the same. Owing to Johar, the actress had said in an interview to Cinespeaks.com, “I am eternally grateful to Karan for giving me that opportunity. I think he saw it in me before anyone else. It opened a world of possibilities. I did it only because Karan was directing it and to be directed by Karan was the epitome which I always wanted to experience.”

The actress has also made a mark, down south, with the Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu, opposite superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie earned Rs 150 crore at the box office. The actress also had a special appearance in the multi-starrer Kalank.

Her latest movie Kabir Singh too proved to be blockbuster and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. This gave a good boost to her career and earned her some big projects.

She will next be seen in the movie Good news, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor which is slated to release on December 27. Other than that, she has Laxxmi Bomb co-starring Akshay Kumar, Shershaah opposite Siddharth Malhotra, and Indoo Ki Jawani which will come in the year 2020.