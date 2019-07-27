Ranjini Maitra July 27 2019, 6.46 pm July 27 2019, 6.46 pm

Look who turns 29 on Saturday! The beautiful Kriti Sanon, who is keeping quite busy these days, is a year older and wiser. Birthdays, without fail, call for a special, cosy celebration, sharp at midnight. In Kriti's case, the actor had the company of sister Nupur Sanon and close friend Mukesh Chhabra. We also came across a couple of videos!

In the video, Kriti is seen cutting a pretty chocolate cake and blowing those birthday candles. It looks like the celebration took place at her house itself. Mukesh is seen recording the video, and both he and Nupur also make a brief appearance in the video.

The actor's newest offering Arjun Patiala, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, released on Friday. It would have been a perfect birthday gift for her if the film opened to good collections. Sadly, that's not the case. On its first day, it has minted less than Rs 1.5 crore.

But never mind! Kriti recently wrapped shooting for Panipat, a film we are truly rooting for. The period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker stars Arjun Kapoor as Peshwa Bajirao and Kriti as his wife Parvati Bai.

"My knowledge of history is terrible since I have never been fond of the subject. So for me, every word about the Battle of Panipat came from Ashu (Ashutosh) sir. Not too much is documented about Parvati Bai, so the character was built by Ashu sir in the way he visualised her. We had an amazing experience of finding the character," she recently told Mid-day, while discussing her character.