Happy birthday Malala Yousafzai! Makers release her biopic's first look video

"When god said Jihad, he meant the spirit of fighting against all that is dark and benevolent but the need and greed of some human beings change that into something else". That's how the first look video of Gul Makai begins. Given the present state of a crumbling and trembling world, could something be more apt? The makers chose Malala Yousafzai's birthday to reveal her biopic's first look.

The video narrates a Pakistan, wounded by the Talibans, gasping to come back to normalcy. Amid all the disturbance, a teenager begins her own fight to bring sanity, righteousness, social rights.

Actress Reem Sameer Shaikh will be seen playing Malala's role in the film. Helmed by Amjad Khan, it also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.