Happy Birthday Manoj Kumar: 5 news pieces today that demand his legendary facepalm

Manoj Kumar, the name rings a bell for two reasons; first, his glorious stint as Bharat Kumar and second the legendary facepalm which is remembered fondly as well as funnily. Come to think of it, the level of patriotism and sanskar that was seem in Manoj Kumar movies are perfectly in sync with nationalist episodes of the present day. While we wonder what news piece will demand the actor’s legendary facepalm, here’s five that we think makes the cut!

All out for 18!

This comes straight from county pitch of England, where Beckenham CC was bowled out, all for just a meager total of 18 runs!

August 1 = Earth Overshoot Day

Humans have officially exhausted Earth's one-year resources in seven months, and August 1 will mark the day!

Rahul Gandhi's wink earns him the tag of 'Loafer'!

Arey bhai wink hi to kiya hai! Looks like BJP leader Dattaprasad Naik is not a firm believer of chills. Hence he took the offence pill and termed Gandhi a 'loafer' for winking, post his infamous hug to PM Narendra Modi.

Amazon is Trumped!

One tweet from the US President Donald Trump, and the shares of e-commerce giant Amazon fell by 2.4%! Dear lord, that was fast.

....In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon. Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Ronaldo's forever-20 Raaz

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest medical reports have revealed that the 33-year-old is as fit as a 20-year-old! Mamma, Mia.

Along with his legendary facepalm, we are sure Mr. Manoj Kumar would spare a chuckle after a look at what’s making news today. Happy Birthday!