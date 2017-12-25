Happy Birthday Mr. India – Anil Kapoor turns 61

While a lot of actors enter showbiz, there are only few of them who earn the title of a superstar. One of them is legendary actor Anil Kapoor. The ‘Jhakaas’ actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today but he definitely doesn't look like one. In his 40-year-old career, Anil has experimented with several roles and impressed movie lovers with his incredible performances in several movies.

Anil Kapoor has acted in Bollywood films as well as international ones and television series. He made his acting debut in an Urdu film with a cameo appearance in ‘Hamare Tumhare’ in 1979. His first lead role was in 1980 in English film ‘MIB’, helmed by Hassan Awan. Then, he featured in Punjabi film ‘Jatt Punjab Da’ in 1983. Later, he was seen in Bollywood superhit movies like Beta and Tezaab for which he received Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Kapoor’s successful films include Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Virasat, Taal, Pukar, Dil Dhadakne Do, Mubarakan and the list can go on and on.

A Mumbai boy, born in Chembur to Nirmal Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor, his father was a film producer, and celebrates his birthday a day before Anil Kapoor. On Saturday, he posted a picture on Twitter saying that, “Happy Birthday Dad!!! A simple man with a great heart. Lived a full and content life; never seen so much respect, admiration & love for anyone in our film industry till today. Miss you always!!”

Many Bollywood celebrities took to twitter to wish the versatile actor on his special day.

Happy birthday @AnilKapoor .. u are a Diamond in a world full of Rhinestones.. unbreakable n Shining.. Lov u Papaji♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/AXaHeFF70i — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday my dearest friend @AnilKapoor. May you always look 39 years younger than you are. May all the best roles first come to you. May I always have the access to your gym & to ur physiotherapist. May God give you all the happiness in the world. You are the BESTEST.👍😍 pic.twitter.com/dj7rKk4XJx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 24, 2017

I wish a very happy birthday to one of the most versatile and uncoventional actors in Indian cinema, National & Filmfare awardee, bollywood and Hollywood fame, very handsome and ever young Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor). May God bless you with long life and sound health! pic.twitter.com/WOsXuWRXsB — RK Sinha (@RKSinhaBJP) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday to the ever so handsome ,charming and dashing @AnilKapoor sir!!! You are a big inspiration...love u sir — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) December 23, 2017

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for musical comedy film ‘Fanney Khan’ also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film is directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.